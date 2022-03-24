Three Houston hockey players heading to provincials

(L-R) Marissa Klawitter, Claire Sullivan and Maryn Sullivan, all from Houston, are heading to the U18 A female hockey provincials as members of the Northwest team. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

The Northwest Zone female hockey team is heading to Richmond B.C. for the U18 A Female Provincial Championship, taking place from today (March 24) to March 27.

The team is made up of players from Vanderhoof to Prince Rupert, and includes three players from Houston Maryn Sullivan, Claire Sullivan and Marissa Klawitter. There are also three players from Burns Lake on the roster; Haley Crouse, Amy Hanson and Susan Joseph.

READ MORE: Tournament win for Houston Flyers

“We’ve had a really good season,” said John Sullivan from Houston, who coaches the team along with Kyle Magnus from Fraser Lake. “We’ve been very competitive this year and we think we have a good chance in at provincials, the whole team is looking forward to it,” he continued.

The first game of the weekend for the squad goes at 1:30 p.m. today (March 24) against he North Shore Female U18 team.

Good luck to the entire team.

READ MORE: Last games for Northern Capitals goalie from Houston

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.