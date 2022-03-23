Last games for Northern Capitals goalie from Houston

Karsyn Niven from Houston will play hockey at the university level starting this fall for the Trinity Western University Spartans. (Northern Capitals photo/Houston Today)

Karsyn Niven, a Houston product playing for the Northern Capitals U18AAA female hockey team, is ready for her final games with the team. She’ll be moving on to play hockey Trinity Western University Spartans next season.

Niven has impressed this season, splitting time as the Capitals starting goalie, posting a 10-4 record allowing just 1.79 goals against per game. The capitals have been rolling as well, finishing the regular season in second place in league standings with a record of 22-7-3.

“I think the season has gone extremely well, going into playoffs in second place feels really good and it will push us to go all the way,” Niven told Houston Today. “Doing good in the regular season feels amazing. Not only did it help our individual skills but it brought us closer as a team, especially our losses. I’m confident that if we work as a team and try our hardest that we will come out on top this year,” she continued.

READ MORE: Goalie from Houston taking big step in hockey career

Looking ahead to next year playing University Hockey, Niven says that her experience with the Capitals has been instrumental in preparing her for the next level. “This season has really helped me just get push myself that much harder to become that much better for my university career but also help me know to stay focused with the Northern Capitals,” she said.

READ MORE: Northern Capitals goalie from Houston playing well

The league playoffs began on March 17. Final results of the tournament were not available by press time.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.