Niven will suit up for the Trinity Western Spartans next season. (Northern Capitals photo/Houston Today)

Goalie from Houston taking big step in hockey career

Karsyn Niven of the Northern Capitals signs on to University squad

Karsyn Niven, a Houston product playing for the Northern Capitals U18AAA female hockey team, has signed with the Trinity Western University Spartans, and will play at the university level starting next year.

“It’s very exciting and a sense of relief having a team to play for next year. There are two other girls on the Northern Capitals that are committed with me so it will be very exciting to have them there with me to help ease into the university life. Trinity Western is a great team and I’m excited to see what next year brings,” Niven told Houston Today.

Niven is in the midst of a strong season in her senior year, holding a 6-3-0-2 record with two shutouts and a just a 1.60 goals against average. She’s the fourth ranked goaltender in the BCEHL U18AAA league.

“We are thrilled that Karsyn has signed a CIS offer for next season. She’s another Northern Capitals product moving on to the next level of women’s hockey,” said team director of media relations Caleb Wilson.

The 17 -year-old Niven began playing hockey as a pre-teen, and first started playing for the local boys hockey team until turning 15.

Trinity Western is a private university located near Vancouver, which plays in the Canada West division of U Sports.

