Tournament win for Houston Flyers

A U11 Minor Hockey tournament was held in Burns Lake on March 12 and 13 featuring Houston, Fort St. James, Burns Lake and Vanderhoof. In the final, the Houston Flyers took down Fort St. James 5-4 to win the tournament. Congratulations. (Houston Minor Hockey Association photo/Houston)
