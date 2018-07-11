Houston council has recently awarded the downtown beatification plan’s contract to Urban Systems for $34,505 plus applicable taxes. (Houston Today file photo)

Downtown beautification plan moves forward

Council chooses contractor to develop the plan

The District of Houston is moving forward with its downtown beautification plan.

Council has recently awarded the downtown beatification plan’s contract to Urban Systems for $34,505 plus applicable taxes.

According to Gerald Pinchbeck, Houston’s Chief Administrative Officer, Urban Systems will now develop a core planning document to guide development permit decision making in Houston. The document will also guide the district’s infrastructure and streetscape improvements.

“And [it will also guide] overall improvements that could be made to the downtown area to support its development as an iconic area of Houston,” said Pinchbeck.

“The focus of the downtown revitalization plan will be identifying a unified vision for the downtown to make it stand out as a distinct area of Houston, and make it a more attractive place to stop for tourists and new businesses,” he added.

The district received a total of five proposals for this project. In reviewing the proposals, two were rejected without further consideration due to the fees exceeding the project’s budget of $35,000. The evaluation of the remaining three proposals considered factors such as the contractors’ qualifications and experience.

The District of Houston has been working to boost its attractiveness to prospective workers, visitors and new residents. Earlier this year the district secured funding to complete a marketing video project, which will engage a filmmaker to capture the best of Houston.

READ MORE: Houston beautifying to attract residents

“The end product will promote Houston both as a place to visit and a place to live, with a key focus on our naturally amazing opportunities in and around Houston,” explained Pinchbeck earlier this year.

Urban System’s core planning document is expected to be completed this fall.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Coast Guard recovers cruise ship passenger who went overboard near Juan de Fuca Strait
Next story
Dozens still missing as death toll hits 176 in Japan floods

Just Posted

Come help celebrate 60 years at Nadina

Romeo Gourdeau may never have imagined that what he began 60 years… Continue reading

Downtown beautification plan moves forward

Council chooses contractor to develop the plan

First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park

Hazelton’s Vickers creates Grateful Dead album cover

“Unbelievable, inspiring, grounding, and very exciting,” Roy Henry Vickers says of experience

Houston council cancels boat launch project

Financial implications and construction window among concerns

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Colombia.

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland

When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west

Most Read