Downtown beautification plan moves forward

The District of Houston is moving forward with its downtown beautification plan.

Council has recently awarded the downtown beatification plan’s contract to Urban Systems for $34,505 plus applicable taxes.

According to Gerald Pinchbeck, Houston’s Chief Administrative Officer, Urban Systems will now develop a core planning document to guide development permit decision making in Houston. The document will also guide the district’s infrastructure and streetscape improvements.

“And [it will also guide] overall improvements that could be made to the downtown area to support its development as an iconic area of Houston,” said Pinchbeck.

“The focus of the downtown revitalization plan will be identifying a unified vision for the downtown to make it stand out as a distinct area of Houston, and make it a more attractive place to stop for tourists and new businesses,” he added.

The district received a total of five proposals for this project. In reviewing the proposals, two were rejected without further consideration due to the fees exceeding the project’s budget of $35,000. The evaluation of the remaining three proposals considered factors such as the contractors’ qualifications and experience.

The District of Houston has been working to boost its attractiveness to prospective workers, visitors and new residents. Earlier this year the district secured funding to complete a marketing video project, which will engage a filmmaker to capture the best of Houston.

“The end product will promote Houston both as a place to visit and a place to live, with a key focus on our naturally amazing opportunities in and around Houston,” explained Pinchbeck earlier this year.

Urban System’s core planning document is expected to be completed this fall.

