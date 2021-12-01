District of Houston Active transportation and trail plan

The District of Houston is currently creating an Active Transportation and Trail Plan (ATTP), which will will help the District plan for new trails, sidewalks, and cycling routes throughout the community.

The goal of the project is to outline a well-connected network of walking and cycling facilities, including sidewalks, trails, pathways, and cycling facilities, that will help make it safer and more convenient to move around Houston no matter the mode of transportation.

“We’re trying to promote physical activity and make it easier to move around the community on foot or on bikes,” said Houston Mayor Shane Brienen. “Also, I know council has often discussed having maps and trail signs to make it easier for visitors and residents to see community trails but I don’t know at this point if that is part of this phase. We will know more after the engagement sessions when staff put together options for council to consider.

The District will be holding its first public engagement session on Dec. 2, 2021, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Zoom. A link to the event is available on the District Facebook page.

In addition to the Zoom meeting, a survey is available online to identify priorities, and outline ways in which residents think transportation in Houston can be fixed. The survey will run until Dec. 15, and can also be accessed via the District’s Facebook page.

According to Brienen, the point of the engagement sessions is to connect with community members who are affected by, or who have an interest in the initiative.It’s also an opportunity for Houston residents to share their vision of what the plan should look like.

In terms of a timeline for the ATTP, the project is currently in phase two of four, which is understanding existing conditions. Once the survey and engagement session are complete, phase three will begin and go from January 2022 to February 2022. Phase three is setting the future direction. Finally, phase four, which is implementation and reporting, will begin at the conclusion of phase three, and is expected to be completed by the end of March.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

