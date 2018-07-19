News

Houston prepares for projected growth

Transportation Master Plan anticipates traffic increase

  • Jul 19th, 2018

Wildfire evacuation order forces bride to search for new wedding venue

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards is under an order due to the Mount Eneas wildfire south of Peachland

Houston’s Pleasant Valley Plaza to host information session about bitcoin

Locals will have a chance to ask questions about the proposed farm

  • Jul 19th, 2018

Northwest firefighters deployed to eastern Canada

They will help with fire suppression efforts in Ontario and Quebec

  • Jul 19th, 2018

Recent online kitten abuse video raises serious social media questions

UBC and UFV profs weigh in on the subject of online sharing, shaming, and our digital landscape

video
Grizzly bear gets a little too closer to Squamish kayaker
Trudeau on why he sees the need for new border security portfolio
B.C. fans cheer as France wins its second World Cup title
Fire crews work to save eagles in nest as wildfire blazes in Kamloops
Work “well underway” for shared revenue in northwest B.C.

Resource Benefits Alliance developing proposal for the province

  • Jul 19th, 2018

UPDATED: ICBC fights back against claims that it’s ‘ripping off’ B.C. RV driers

Canadian Taxpayers Federation is urging the provincial government to open up ICBC to competition

Houston stabbing case matter adjourned

Youth was given more time to consult with counsel

  • Jul 19th, 2018

Summerland issues State of Local Emergency in response to wildfire

Two homes under evacuation order; evacuation alert remains in place as result of wildfire

A brother’s determination pushes B.C. cyclist to ride 2,500 km for heart care

#Cunnycan: Ryan Cunningham ‘pushing the envelope’ to support brother Craig’s foundation

B.C. hockey coach, nurse was killed in case of mistaken identity, police say

In Surrey, Paul Bennett’s wife makes a tearful plea for help in finding her husband’s killer

Lower Mainland blueberry farms expect solid season

Blueberry Council of B.C. says season will be better than last year

B.C. to add hundreds of taxis, delays Uber, Lyft-style service again

Ride hailing companies have to wait until fall of 2019 to apply for licences

Plenty of heroes in Thai cave rescue, says B.C. diver

Erik Brown reflects on team effort that brought 12 boys and their coach to safety

Woman charged after eight dogs seized from hotel room

Sixteen dogs recently seized from Adams and her daughter in Quesnel

Owner of B.C. fruit stand recounts ‘flames popping up everywhere’ from wildfire

The Mount Eneas wildfire is burning at about 200 hectares south of Peachland

Ontario, Saskatchewan premiers join together to oppose federal carbon plan

Saskatchewan is already involved in a court case over the tax

For-profit ridesharing legislation long overdue: BC Conservatives

Interim party leader Scott Anderson said the provincial government should step out of the way

After cave rescue, soccer boys pray for protection at Thai temple

On Wednesday evening, the boys and coach were released from hospital