B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal officials in Vancouver for an announcement on hosting the 2025 Invictus Games, May 24, 2022. Horgan and other premiers have been calling for a larger federal share of health care funding. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal officials in Vancouver for an announcement on hosting the 2025 Invictus Games, May 24, 2022. Horgan and other premiers have been calling for a larger federal share of health care funding. (B.C. government photo)

Western premiers call on Ottawa to come to the table to talk health-care dollars

Horgan says Ottawa is abdicating responsibility

Western Canada’s premiers say they want the federal government to come to the table to discuss more money for health care. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the process have been angering at times while British Columbia Premier John Horgan says Ottawa is abdicating responsibility.

Previous story
J-pod’s newest member is a girl

Just Posted

New regulations will impact moose hunting in the Peace region, among other changes. (File photo)
Regulation changes drastically impact moose hunting in B.C.’s northeast

United Way period program
Campaign to tackle period poverty to come to Houston

Dze L'Kant Friendship Centre's Indigenous Early Years program workshop.
Rendering bear grease in Houston

The statue of a bull on the corner of Copeland and Hwy16 needs to be moved to make way for a right hand turn lane. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)
Robbie Bell statue to be moved