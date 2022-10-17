Vancouver Mayor-elect Ken Sim arrives for a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VIDEO: Vancouver gets its first Chinese Canadian mayor

Ken Sim will lead Vancouver for the next 4 years

Vancouver businessman Ken Sim has been elected the next mayor of Vancouver. Sim defeated Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, posting an overwhelming victory after losing the mayor’s race to Stewart in 2018 by less than 1,000 votes.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Vancouver, Surrey voters elect new mayors; bring promises of more police, RCMP stays

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2022Mayor's RaceVancouver

Previous story
Agency says BTS members will serve in South Korea’s military

Just Posted

Granisle Election
Judge to count ballots after Village of Granisle council tie vote

Voters have made their choices in both Houston and Granisle.
Van Barneveld tops District of Houston council vote

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)
ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia

A cross section of the community gathered for the 2022 Community Excellence Awards hosted by the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce. (Denae Opdendries photo)
Awards night recognizes business, community excellence