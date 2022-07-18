Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair leaves the police station on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Montreal. The 54-year-old has since been sentenced to two years in jail for sexually assaulting two young men. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair leaves the police station on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Montreal. The 54-year-old has since been sentenced to two years in jail for sexually assaulting two young men. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

VIDEO: Former Parti Québécois leader jailed for sexually assaulting young men

André Boisclair sentenced to 2 years in jail, plus 2 years probation

Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair has been sentenced to two years less a day in jail for two sex assaults. Boisclair, who assaulted two young men in their early 20s, will also serve two years probation.

-The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

politiciansPoliticsQuebecsexual assault

Previous story
VIDEO: California school district builds affordable housing to attract teachers

Just Posted

The driver of a stolen ambulance from Granisle ran into a parked boat. (What’s Up Granisle Facebook photo/Houston Today)
Man charged following ambulance theft from Granisle

Coastal GasLink pipeline near Parsnip River crossing in northern B.C., February 2022. The province of B.C. has signed a compliance agreement with CGL to protect the waterways along the pipeline route. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. signs compliance agreement with Coastal GasLink to protect waterways along pipeline

Unite Here Local 40 has been ordered to pay Civeo Corporation $500,000 for defamatory statements against the company. (Civeo Photo)
Unite Here Local 40 ordered to pay Civeo $500,000 for defamation

The North West Fire Centre is managing 13 fires in the Cassiar Fire Zone currently. (Photo: BC Wildfire/twitter).
5 out-of-control wildfires in northwest B.C. being managed by fire crews