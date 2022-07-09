A baby goat in Pakistan may have the longest ears in the world. (Associated Press)

VIDEO: Baby goat in Pakistan could have longest ears in the world

Claim being validated by Guinness Book of World Records

Hasan Narejo said when Simba was born, its ears were 19 inches long and are still growing. He contacted the Guinness Book of World Records and they are sending a team to check out the long-eared wonder. (July 8)

Previous story
Rogers restores service for ‘vast majority’ of customers after outage

Just Posted

An ambulance stolen from Granisle has been recovered and a man is in custody. (File photo)
Man arrested following ambulance theft from Granisle

The Snowbirds are the military aerobatics flight demonstration team of the Royal Canadian Air Force. (Submitted photo)
Northwest Regional Airshow back after 2 decades

A home was evacuated on McConnell Crescent due to bank erosion and landslides. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Terrace home evacuated due to land erosion

Cato Monteith took this photo of a lightning strike during a storm over the community of Barriere on Tuesday, June 28. (Cato Montieth photo)
Severe thunderstorm warning in place for parts of B.C.