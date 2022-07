A jar full of empty COVID-19 vaccine vials is shown at the Junction Chemist pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on April 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

British Columbia will start administering second booster shots for all residents 12 and older by September.

Health officials say that’s when vaccine makers will be more prepared to fight the Omicron variant that is dominant in the most recent wave of the pandemic.

READ ALSO: B.C. rolling out fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose in the fall

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCoronavirusHealthvaccines