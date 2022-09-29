Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents the latest information on COVID-19 and influenza in a briefing on Sept. 28. (The Canadian Press/screenshot)

VIDEO: B.C. prepares for flu and COVID-19 this fall

Province expecting worse influenza season than seen in past 2 pandemic years

British Columbia health officials are preparing for a possible surge of influenza infections at the same time COVID-19 is expected to spike this fall.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: B.C. may move hospital patients to free up beds ahead of projected COVID, flu surge

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCoronavirusflu seasonHealth

Previous story
B.C. experts predicting bad flu season as people drop masks, return to travel

Just Posted

The Houston carpet bowling team from Houston won gold at the 2022 Canada Senior Games. Congratulations to the team – Ray Andres, Mildred Carson, Bertha Hanes and Marilyn Carson. The Canada 55+ Games were held Aug. 23-26 in Kamloops with nearly 2,800 competitors and supporters as well as volunteers and organizers making for a total participation total of close to 5,000 people. There were 26 separate sporting events taking place at 28 venues.(Submitted photo/Houston Today)
Houston bringing home the gold

Heather Dedio (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
Granisle municipal candidates relay key issues

Provide grants are approved, Bymac Park is to undergo significant improvements. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Grants south for significant improvements at Bymac Park

After being flown for nearly six months at the municipal hall in place of the District of Houston’s own flag, the Ukrainian flag is coming down. (File photo)
Residential school survivors flag to be raised Sept. 29