A woman walks past a Halloween shop in Montreal, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Quebec’s professional order of nurses is launching a shock campaign this Halloween to encourage Quebecers to ditch their sexy nurse costumes for real uniforms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec’s nursing order launches campaign to stop Halloween objectification of nurses

Campaign aims to sensitize people about how nurses are portrayed, present realistic image

Quebec’s professional order of nurses is launching a campaign this Halloween to encourage Quebecers to ditch “sexy costumes” in favour of more realistic nursing uniforms.

The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec says in a news release that the sexual objectification of nurses devalues their profession and expertise.

The order’s president, Luc Mathieu, says stereotypes regarding nurses persist, even though the profession has evolved.

He calls the nurse costumes sold in retail stores “scary” and says nursing deserves respect as a scientific profession.

The campaign aims to sensitize people about how nurses are portrayed and to change that perception by presenting a realistic image of the profession.

The order will be getting its message across through a video on social media contrasting images of Halloween nurses with the real thing.

RELATED: Best last minute & affordable Halloween costume ideas

RELATED: Does your pet actually like wearing a Halloween costume?

Halloweennursesexual harassment

Previous story
Population of North Atlantic right whales continues decline

Just Posted

A rockslide 50 kilometres west of Terrace has Highway 16 closed until at least Sunday (Oct. 23) morning. (Facebook photo)
Hwy 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace closed due to rockslide

Northwest Regional Airport Terrace-Kitimat manager Carman Hendry said the rout will help serve the region with a first-class flight schedule. (Quinn Bender/Terrace Standard)
WestJet to bring back direct Terrace-Calgary flights in December

Attendees of a Skeena-Bulkley Valley Conservative fundraiser Oct. 14 at the Smithers Golf and Country Club applaud for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer. (Submitted photo)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley Conservatives start preparations for next federal election

A rail safety report speaking to frustrations felt in the Northwest was released on June 2 and welcomed by Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach. (Kaitlyn Bailey photo)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls for abolition of private railway police