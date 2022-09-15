(Black Press Media Creative)

HelloFresh Beef Linked to E. coli Outbreak

Six people have been hospitalized so far after eating contaminated beef provided by HelloFresh. If you received ground beef from the food delivery service between July 2-21, throw it away. The contaminated meat is labeled “ground beef 85% lean/15% fat” with an “EST.46841” USDA inspection mark. On the side of the packaging, identification numbers read “EST#46841 L1 22 155” or “EST#46841 L5 22 155.”.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

The CDC also advises throwing out frozen ground beef that may be affected and washing anything it touched. On Sept. 14, the CDC said experts are trying to determine if any other beef is bad. Symptoms of E. coli poisoning, which typically start three to four days after consuming contaminated food, . include stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea. According to the CDC, more cases could pop up, as “it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.”

FoodFood and Drink

Previous story
VIDEO: Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase

Just Posted

Curtain raiser of Nisga'a playwright Larry Guno's Bunk # 7 at REM Lee Theatre in Nov 2021. The play is set to tour northern B.C. next month. (Supplied photo)
Soul-searching play set in residential school prepares for reconciliation tour in northern B.C.

Tourists stand outside of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, will lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber
Schools, Crown Corps. to close as Horgan declares Sept. 19 a holiday to mourn the queen

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral

Illustration shows how a tunnel is bored underneath a watercourse. (Illustration courtesy Coastal GasLink)
Work underway on tunnel underneath Morice River