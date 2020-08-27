FILE – Children make their way up a closed Whistler Mountain to toboggan in Whistler, B.C. Sunday, March 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

Whistler Blackcomb will require all guests to make reservations when coming up to hit the slopes this winter.

In a letter to guests Thursday (Aug. 27), CEO of the ski hill’s parent company Vail Resorts, Rob Katz, laid out operating plans for the upcoming season.

“For your safety, we will be requiring face coverings, promoting physical distancing, and enforcing health screenings when physical distancing may not be possible, such as in ski and ride school,” Katz said. Face coverings, which have been required this summer, will continue to be mandated in the winter for loading and riding in chairlifts and gondolas, when inside all buildings and during all ski and snowboard lessons.

“No one will be permitted on the mountain without a face covering,” Katz added, noting Vail Resorts will encourage the greater Whistler community to mandate masks as well. To maintain physical distancing on chairlifts and gondolas, only people who are skiing or riding together may be seated together. Otherwise, empty seats will separate unrelated skiers and riders.

All guests will need to make reservations to hit the slopes in order to manage the number of people on the mountain. Lift tickets will be sold with a reservation for a specific date, and the early season will be reserved for pass holders only. Everyone will be able to book spots when the regular season begins on Dec. 8. Tickets will only be sold through Whistler’s website and call centre. Pass holders can also book Priority Reservation Days throughout the regular season: https://www.epicpass.com/info/reservation-details.

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

ALSO READ: B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Whistler

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
TikTok celebrity spotted in Okanagan

Just Posted

Skeena — Bulkley Valley politicians react to new Conservative Party leader

Erin O’Toole was elected leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Aug. 24, 2020

Welding students nearing course completion

First step toward Red Seal certification

Papillomas found on deer in Houston

Here’s what you need to know about warts in deer and moose

Cannabis store application gets Houston council’s blessing

Rural Leaf from Smithers plans to open in Houston Mall

Businessman appeals District decision

Wants temporary approval to operate from his residence

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry halted after person goes overboard

The Queen of Alberni and coast guard offer assistance after report of person overboard

Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

New English rank name will match the French version, navy says

B.C. combining medical colleges, increasing public oversight

20 colleges going to six, independent discipline for members

Woman awarded $844K after judge slams ‘reprehensible’ sex abuse coverup at Kamloops church

Justice David Crossin said archbishop covered up abuse by priest

Rare white orca spotted off Vancouver Island two weeks after hunting in Alaska

Tl’uk, whose Coast Salish name means Moon, is back in B.C. waters

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Most Read