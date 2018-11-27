Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

It was a rain-soaked start to the week on B.C.’s south coast as everywhere from Vancouver to Victoria got pummelled with wet, stormy weather.

On the North Shore, which saw 126 millimetres of rain between Sunday afternoon and Tuesday morning, John Ebersberger captured Lynn Creek bursting out of its banks.

“I’ve been hiking up there for 30 years and I’ve only seen this a couple of times,” Ebersberger told Black Press Media.

“It’s wall-to-wall water.”

Over on Vancouver Island, Englishman River Falls and Little Qualicum Falls were similarly drenched.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Otter now believed to have eaten 10 prized koi in Vancouver garden

Just Posted

B.C. First Nations are owed massive debts after fighting to save homes from wildfires

First Nations affected by Elephant Hill, Shovel Lake fires still not reimbursed thousands of dollars

Houston hockey players bring home gold

A peewee tournament was recently held in Burns Lake

LNG pipeline hiring as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs resist

As Coastal GasLink holds open houses with contractors, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs stand opposed.

Lighting up Houston

Houston residents came out in full force to help celebrate the annual… Continue reading

November flowers

Well just before the recent snow fall, Houston resident Naomi Himech captured… Continue reading

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

Canada’s auto industry at risk if GM closes Oshawa plant, union president says

GM president warned he was ready to have his members take job action unless the plant stays open

B.C. hydro project granted an environmental assessment certificate

Revelstoke Project 6 has been approved with conditions from the province

LNG, ride hailing highlights of fall for B.C. Premier John Horgan

Legislature session ends with bitter dispute over suspended staff

Canadian MPs among global lawmakers grilling Facebook executive in UK Parliament

Lawmakers were also critical of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for failing to show up to answer questions

Eight people injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Ten Prince George students and two adults were on the way to a volleyball tournament

Dziekanski’s death set off health change for RCMP spokesman, inquest hears

The coroner’s inquest into Pierre Lemaitre’s death continues on its second day

Canada Post warns of huge losses as postal staff ordered back to work

Crown corporation says it recorded a loss before tax of $94 million for the third quarter of 2018

B.C. mom’s declining health forces her to return from Africa without adopted son

Kimberlee and Clark Moran of Abbotsford face further delays in visa process

Most Read