VIDEO: Tennessee father and son warm hearts with gibberish conversation

The Clarksville child’s words are mostly gibberish as the pair talk on the couch

One father might not know what his 19-month-old son is saying, but he seems to know what he means.

The Leaf Chronicle reports a video showing Tennessee comedian DJ Pryor and his son Kingston has gone viral.

The Clarksville child’s words are mostly gibberish as the pair talk on the couch. Pryor’s wife recorded the moment about a month ago, after they watched the season finale of “Empire.” But, she posted the video on Facebook earlier this week and it racked up more than one million views.

The father says his son appeared to be inspired by the television show and he simply filled in the blanks with what he thought the boy might be saying.

He says he plans to use the conversation in his future stand-up comedy routines.

___

Information from: The Leaf-Chronicle, http://www.theleafchronicle.com

The Associated Press

Previous story
20 things we bet you didn’t know about the Franklin Expedition
Next story
B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to get shoppers to go reusable

Just Posted

Walking to remember PJ Sebastian

The Walk To Remember that kicked off on May 31 at the… Continue reading

Houston has a dog park

Now open is a park just for dogs at the Four Seasons… Continue reading

Roll over

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the accident along… Continue reading

Mushroom haul a cash cow for pickers, buyers

Following the wildfires, parts of the region have seen an explosion in… Continue reading

Stumpage rate increase prospect causes worries

Forest industry already uncompetitive

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

What do you do if you find baby wildlife all alone?

They’re cute and might be by themselves, but it doesn’t mean they’re abandoned, conservation says

CP Rail must pay $31,500 for environmental pollution in Golden

CP Rail received the penalty due to failure to comply with an effluent discharge permit

VIDEO: B.C. wildlife shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter near Smithers took in 32 black bear orphans last year

Patio furniture stolen from Nanaimo home in retaliation for loud parties

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Cutting edge treatment in U.S. last hope for Barry Marchi; June 21 fundraiser to help cover costs

Most Read