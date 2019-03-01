VIDEO: Rainbow grilled cheese, hot-dog burger on the menu at BC Place

Vancouver Whitecaps kick off their home opener on Saturday against Minnesota United

Sports fans will have a lot more outrageous food options to choose from at BC Place.

How about butter chicken, Cheetos-dust-topped macaroni and cheese, or the Outrageous Hamburger, with hot dogs and chicken strips on top of the beef?

“Fans can look forward to enjoying some of the most creative and delicious menu items when they come to BC Place – options that can’t be found at any other venue in North America” said general manager Patricia Jelinski in a news release.

Plenty of options for vegans, vegetarians and gluten-free eaters. You can even order without having to leave the stands, with “in-seat ordering technology.”

Marc Dos Santos, the new head coach for the Vancouver Whitecaps, was asked what was his favourite of the new options at a media event on Friday.

He said the Outrageous Hamburger, but that “it is the one I can’t have.”

Here are some of the highlights available starting Saturday, for the Whitecaps first home against Minnesota United:

The Outrageous Burger

The largest of the new delicacies, the Outrageous Burger features three house-made beef patties, hot dog, three chicken strips, six strips of bacon, three cheddar cheese slices, fries and a house recipe sauce.

Fiesta Burrito Bowl

The Fiesta Burrito Bowl is gluten-free and can be made vegan. It comes with black beans, salsa fresca, sour cream, marinated slaw, and cilantro-lime rice.

Rainbow Grilled Cheese

Whitecaps FC fans can find the new Rainbow Grilled Cheese special at the Boom Kitchen in BC Place during the Pride match in May.

Butter Chicken, Lamb Curry and Chana Masala (vegan)

Various types of curries are on offer, and can be made gluten-free without the option of naan.

Beast Fries

A new spin on a classic, the Beast Fries feature caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and Thousand Island dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Tenders Burger

Featuring buffalo chicken tenders, crisp lettuce, tomato, onion, jalepeno havarti and Frank’s hot mayo.

Crispy Shrimp Tacos

These tacos are Oceanwise-certified with a light crispy batter, green cabbage slaw, salsa verde and pickled red onion.

