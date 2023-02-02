VIDEO: Netflix to end free password sharing

Confronted with rising competition and slowing subscriber growth, Netflix has invested heavily in foreign-language programming to cater to an increasingly global audience spanning 222 million subscribers. Dreamstime | TNS

Bad news for those who share their streaming passwords: Netflix is clamping down starting in March.

The streaming giant announced last spring that it intended to figure out a way to block password sharing with different households.

Netflix previously conducted a pilot program in Latin American countries where a “sub-account” could be added for US$3 a month.

“From our experience in Latin America, we expect some cancel reaction in each market when we roll out paid sharing, which impacts near term member growth,” Netflix said in a letter to shareholders obtained by media outlets.

“But as borrower households begin to activate their own standalone accounts and extra member accounts are added, we expect to see improved overall revenue, Netflix.”

It’s unclear how this will impact Canadians, but a US roll out for the new protocols is expected to begin in March.

IP addresses, device IDs and account activity will likely be used to detect password sharing, USA today reports. via letter to shareholders.

