Video captured Wednesday, April 14, shows a white BMW driving along the seawall between Vancouver’s Plaza of Nations and Science World. (Submitted/Screen grab)

VIDEO: Motorist takes a drive along Vancouver seawall

Pedestrians near False Creek expressed disbelief after seeing the car join them on the walking path

The driver of a BMW took the scenic route Wednesday night – along the seawall in Vancouver’s False Creek area.

Pedestrians out for a leisurely stroll expressed their disbelief after seeing the vehicle join them on the walking path.

“He has to get off now, right?” A person is heard asking the man who recorded the sight on video at 8:15 p.m.

The video-taker – who asked to remain anonymous – told Black Press Media the car drove between the Plaza of Nations and Science World.

Pedestrians originally attempted to advise the driver to turn around, but he said: “they just kept going.”

The driver was eventually seen reversing the vehicle in an open area.

“I imagine they went back the way they came” the witness added.


