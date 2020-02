It’s been a long, snowy winter across B.C. this year, with some places hitting nearly -50 C, and the Lower Mainland briefly shutting down for much less snow.

One man in Fernie, however, decided to take full advantage of the snow on Saturday with a little ski around town, helped by a friend with a pickup truck.

