VIDEO: Hundreds attend #OrcaCelebration as killer whales return to Howe Sound

Hundreds of people turned out in Squamish on Sunday, Sept. 29 to celebrate the return of orcas to the Howe Sound. (My Sea to Sky)

Orca return comes after years of remediation

Hundreds of people turned out in Squamish on Sunday to celebrate the return of orcas to Howe Sound.

The event, dubbed the #OrcaCelebration, was coordinated by environmental group My Sea to Sky.

The group’s marine scientist and executive director Tracey Saxby said the event was a celebration of ocean life coming back to the region.

“After decades of clean-up of the Britannia Beach mine and the Woodfibre pulp mill, this is a testimony to the hard work of our communities,” Saxby said.

“The herring, and salmon, dolphins and whales have returned in the last few years, and humpbacks and orcas have followed them after nearly a century with no whales sighted in Howe Sound.”

