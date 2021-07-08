A bear showed up as a runner was gearing up for a job at Burnaby Lake Park. (kmwhitter/Twitter)

A bear showed up as a runner was gearing up for a job at Burnaby Lake Park. (kmwhitter/Twitter)

VIDEO: Bear interrupts man’s run in Metro Vancouver park

Bear has been spotted multiple times at Burnaby Lake Park

A runner got more than he bargained for when he spotted a bear on a run in a Burnaby park this week.

In a post shared Tuesday (July 6), Twitter user @kmwhitter said he was “heading for a run at Burnaby Lake when wildlife impedes the journey.”

The bear appeared to wander around boardwalk for a bit before hopping up on its back paws to look out over the railing.

According to Burnaby Lake Park, there have been a few recent bear sightings in the park near the Rowing Pavilion, the Wildlife Rescue Association building and now on the boardwalk.

The park is asking people to take care if they spot a bear with a few tips:

  • Never surprise a bear: make noise, talk loudly or wear a bear bell.
  • If you see a bear, stay back 100 metres
  • Never approach a bear and change your route.
  • If you encounter a bear, stay calm and slowly back away.
  • Help others stay safe by letting them know if there is one ahead so they can change routes.
  • Ensure your pet is on a leash.
  • Report your sighting to WildSafeBC.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsWildlife

Previous story
BC SPCA invites amateur photographers to ‘go wild’ for annual competition
Next story
Haddish, Shatner, Paisley join Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’

Just Posted

fire
Wildfire in the Poplar mountain vicinity

The fire was raging through 250 ha this morning and is now 120 ha. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Crews still working on the Bulkley Lake fire

An Emergency Support Service or ESS, has been set up at the reception centre in the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena in Burns Lake, at 111 Flogum St. for the Rose Lake evacuees. The <a href="https://www.rdbn.bc.ca/application/files/2016/2572/1838/20210707-Bulkley_Lake_WIldfire_EO1SOnilPWW_.pdf" target="_blank">evacuation order</a> is in effect for East of Bedore Rd. to West of Broman Lake Rd. and south of Bulkley Lake not including Highway 16 (Hwy. 16) and CN rail line. Residents are urged to leave the area immediately and register with the ESS or contact the Emergency Support Services Director at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
ESS set up for the Rose Lake evacuees

A map for the evacuation order and the evacuation alert has been released by the RDBN. (RDBN photo/Lakes District News)
BREAKING: Here’s who needs to evacuate in the Rose Lake area