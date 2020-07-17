On July 13, 2020, Vancouver police responded to an incident after a man broke the window of a tow truck driver with a hammer on the Richmond-Vancouver border. (@AddoilNoccp/Twitter)

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

A Lower Mainland towing company advertises that they’ll be the bad guys when it comes to removing illegally or dangerously parked vehicles – and at least one man recently ended up in handcuffs after getting violent over his car being towed.

Vancouver police say the incident happened at around 11 a.m. on Monday (July 13) in a parking lot at 3490 Kingsway Avenue.

Video of the incident was posted on social media, showing an unidentifiable man walking up to a Drake Towing employee in a parking lot and using a hammer to break the window.

While continuing to argue with the tow truck driver, a second man can be seen walking up to the truck and taking a picture of the driver.

According to police, the man’s car was in the process of being towed. No one was injured.

The man was arrested, and police have since recommended charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats, mischief and possession of a dangerous weapon to Crown counsel for review.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. ends short experiment with growler fills at restaurants

Just Posted

Indigenous cannabis cultivation facility to supply over 60 private B.C. retail stores

Construction to soon resume on Nations Cannabis in Burns Lake

Lake Babine Nation’s biomass project in Fort Babine takes off

A $779,000 funding from Natural Resource Canada provides the impetus

Northern Health records no new Covid cases in a month

Laboratory services return with fewer restrictions

Council holding off on decision regarding 2019 Dungate Community Forest disbursement

Houston Council voted at their July 7 meeting to refer their discussion… Continue reading

Houston reopens Bymac campground

If you’ve been missing Bymac Park, this news should make you a… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

VIDEO: Parade held to show support for Okanagan family targeted by racism

Hundreds of Summerland residents drove past the Lekhi family home on the evening of July 16

Alberta worker at B.C.’s Site C dam tests positive for COVID-19

The worker has been self-isolating since July 13

Police watchdog investigating after 100 Mile man dies two days after being arrested

The man had been released by RCMP on June 26 and taken to a shelter, where he was found dead the next day

Delay in murder case was excessive under timely justice rules: Supreme Court

The ruling today is the high court’s latest pronouncement on the pressing issue of timely justice

Bail hearing postponed two weeks for accused in Rideau Hall gate crashing

Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour granted the adjournment

Tories to seek Trudeau family’s speaking records as second WE probe begins

According to WE, most of the fees went to Trudeau’s mother Margaret for events between 2016 and 2020

Anti-Black racist graffiti discovered on heritage sign in Lower Mainland park

Graffiti was discovered in Memorial Peace Park on Sunday

COVID-19 threat resulted in huge community response in Terrace area

“We found a job for everybody,” says key organizer

Most Read