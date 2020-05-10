Sheila Croston from Langley was one of dozens who attended a drive-by Mother’s Day celebration at Living Water Church in Fort Langley on Sunday, May 10th.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: B.C. church holds drive-through Mother’s Day celebration

Social distancing guidelines were followed

Dozens of cars lined up in the parking lot of the Living Waters church in Fort Langley on Sunday, May 10th for a drive-through Mother’s Day celebration that respected the social distancing requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic while allowing moms and their families to have a special moment.

As each car pulled up to one of two flower stands by the church side door, Dee-Ana Goodman, the children’s pastor, invited them to chose a free flower.

“We wanted to celebrate our moms today by doing something special,” Goodman told Black Press Media.

“To let them know that we’re thinking of them.”

More than 200 vehicles dropped by during the one-hour event.

Goodman said the few flowers left over were being delivered to housebound moms.

Sheila Croston from Langley, one of many moms who made the trip, called it a “beautiful” event.

“It’s adding some joy to us,” Croston said, as she picked out a potted plant.

Diane Taylor, who drove in from Cloverdale to attend the event, called it “very cool.”

Participants had a choice of a cut flower, a flower plant or a flower cookie.

Vehicles were directed to line up in the parking lot, with just one adult allowed to get out of the car or truck to make a choice.

READ ALSO: Ryan’s Regards: Happy Mother’s Day

A number of families arrived with children, saying they were unable to go out for a Mother’s Day dinner, so they decided to make a trip to the drive-through event instead.

“We’re going to be ordering out for the first time since this all [COVID-19] started,” one mom could be heard saying.

READ MORE: COVID-19: ’Give the gift of staying healthy this Mother’s Day’

On Saturday, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urged families to keep up their COVID-19 pandemic discipline on Mother’s Day.

“As we celebrate with our mothers and grandmothers tomorrow, let’s show how much we care for them by ensuring we ware doing all we can to keep them safe,” Dix and Henry said in their daily report. “If your mother is older, awaiting surgery or has an underlying illness, avoid any close physical contact and celebrate at a safe distance, unless she is in your immediate household.”

The province announced 15 new positive COVID-19 tests, for a total of 2.330 since the pandemic began in B.C. early this year.

As of May 9, 1,659 of those people have recovered and tested negative for the virus.

There were two additional deaths in the Vancouver Coastal health region, for a total of 129 coronavirus-related deaths in B.C.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangleyMother's Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Dee-Ana Goodman, children’s pastor at the Living Waters church in Fort Langley, guided a visiting vehicle to a stop Sunday, May 10th, during a drive-through Mother’s Day celebration at the Glover Road place of worship. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted on Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Just Posted

Wildland fire quickly extinguished

District of Houston firefighters responded quickly the late morning of May 8… Continue reading

Northern Universities collaborate with Mastercard to enhance Indigenous student experience

For separate institutions will receive $95,000 each

EXCLUSIVE: A first look at the land title memorandum between Wet’suwet’en, B.C. and Canada

Exclusive and/or shared jurisdiction will be handed over to First Nation houses over time

Lax Kw’alaams propose checkpoint between Prince Rupert and Terrace

First Nation plans to block non-essential travel to and from Prince Rupert, Ministry of Transportation says they have no tenure

Phone, internet scam warning issued

A national reporting service provides advice

VIDEO: B.C. church holds drive-through Mother’s Day celebration

Social distancing guidelines were followed

Vancouver’s long-term care homes test for variety of symptoms for COVID-19

Outbreaks have been declared in 34 facilities in B.C. since the start of the pandemic

Early love from mothers can lead to many positives later in life for kids

The amount of time that a baby is held can leave a biological mark on their DNA

Easing COVID-19 restrictions too soon could jeopardize vulnerable communities

Indigenous communities, longterm care homes could be at risk

Canadians who work on two cruise ships are being allowed off in U.S. ports

About 80,000 crew members remained on board ships off the U.S. coast after most passengers had disembarked

Mixed feelings around hockey about holding NHL draft early

Salary caps, trades are among the issues

QUIZ: In honour of mothers

On Mother’s Day, see how much you know about the day and about some famous mothers

Army & Navy department stores will never reopen

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

Peer pressure, public messaging will affect behaviour when rules loosen: experts

Peers in particular can reinforce or undermine new habits, because humans have a strong desire to fit in

Most Read