Two male and two female red wolf pups were born April 13. (Lincoln Park Zoo)

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Four pups of a critically endangered species of wolf have been born at Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.

The zoo says in a news release that the two male and two female red wolf pups were born April 13 — the first new litter of red wolf pups at the zoo in nearly a decade.

Curator Dan Boehm says the arrival of the pups comes at a time when scientists estimate there are fewer than 30 red wolves left in their native habitat of North Carolina.

READ MORE: Berlin zoo shows off new polar bear cub

READ MORE: Tiny monkey stolen from Palm Beach zoo

The wolves — named for their red-tinged fur —have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting. The zoo is taking part with other zoos in a Red Wolf Species Survival plan to increase the red wolf population.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Just Posted

Gary Alec released on bail

Assault suspect faces 28 charges for eluding police

Salmon conservation talk devolves into blame game

There was lots of debate but little consensus at a fish conservation talk in Smithers on April 24

Northwest B.C. man brought back from the dead at Vancouver General

World-first experimental intervention could save countless cardiac arrest victims’ lives

School trustees raise their pay

Federal tax changes one of the reasons

Helping out on Earth Day

The Grade 1 class from the Christian School, Jackie Hielema’s class, picked… Continue reading

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Victoria-area woman breaks arm, celebrates 104th birthday in emergency room

At 104, Jean Mckay still a common sight in Oak Bay Village

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

A Maple Ridge art teacher helps students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against B.C. coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

Most Read