Harold and Madelaine Thomas of Port Alberni won $5 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw. SUBMITTED PHOTO

B.C. couple wins $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

Port Alberni husband and wife plan to put money aside for children and grandchildren

A Port Alberni couple is $5 million richer after winning big in last week’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

Harold Thomas and his wife Madelaine, currently located in Port Alberni, had the winning ticket, which matched all six numbers from across Canada for the $5 million jackpot.

“It’s exciting to numbness,” Harold said in an interview over the phone from the BC Lottery Corporation in Vancouver on Wednesday, Feb. 13. “It’s something you dream about and think it will never happen. But anybody can win.”

The winning ticket was purchased at A-1 Convenience Store on Redford Street. Both Harold and Madelaine regularly purchase lottery tickets every week, and after hearing last week’s news that a winning ticket was purchased in Port Alberni, Harold quickly took his ticket to be checked.

READ: $5M winning lotto ticket bought in Port Alberni

“The guy looked at me and said, ‘No, it ain’t you,’” Harold said.

However, it wasn’t until Tuesday night that Madelaine had her ticket checked. After the machine “started going crazy,” according to Harold, they raced to the BC Lottery Corporation the next morning to have it verified.

Harold was born and raised in Port Alberni. He met Madelaine in Victoria, and the couple moved back to Port Alberni to raise their children. They have two sons, as well as “three and a half” grandchildren (with one due in August).

Harold and Madelaine are planning to stay in their Port Alberni home where they raised their children, rather than purchasing a new house.

“We like Port Alberni,” said Harold.

Their plan for the money is to put most of it aside for their children and grandchildren. “Maybe some renovations,” added Harold. “And a new car.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?
Next story
More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

Just Posted

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 4: Recap

Results and highlights from day 4 at the 2019 All Native Basketball Tournament

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 3: Recap

Highlights from around Day 3 of the tournament

No running water at trailer park

Residents of the Uplands Trailer Court west of Burns Lake have been… Continue reading

Unist’ot’en not joining hereditary chiefs’ provincial reconciliation

A potlatch feast will be held in March by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to discuss with clans.

Wet’suwet’en Strong shirts dominate All Native Tournament opening ceremonies

Committee vice-president says the basketball tournament in Prince Rupert shouldn’t be about politics

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Antique store wants to return Canadian WW1 veteran’s letter to family

The letter was found in a box in the Prairie Pickers Café in Steinbach, Man

Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

A boy and a girl, are accused of conspiring to attack administrators, teachers and students at the school

Pence urges Europe to quit Iran deal

Pence accuses Europe of trying to bust U.S. sanctions against Iran

Avalanche victim identified as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters in B.C.

The silent threat that is killing firefighters and how the profession is fighting back

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

Most Read