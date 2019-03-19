(Drivesmart)

Vancouver driver ticketed twice within 6 minutes for same offence

The man was written up by two different officers for using an electronic device

A Vancouver driver has more than just high gas prices to worry about, after getting some hefty fines.

Police issued two distracted driving tickets on Monday within six minutes to the same driver – on the same street.

The male driver of the Honda Civic was ticketed by two different officers for using an electronic device.

Fines for both tickets total more than $700.

