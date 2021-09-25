One-week-old lambs have a rest at the Chilliwack Corn Maze and Pumpkin Farm on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Saturday, Oct. 2 is World Farm Animals Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

One-week-old lambs have a rest at the Chilliwack Corn Maze and Pumpkin Farm on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Saturday, Oct. 2 is World Farm Animals Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day, Ask a Stupid Question Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In September, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Suicide Prevention Month and Piano Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Sept. 26: Rivers Day, Lumberjack Day, Love Note Day.

Monday, Sept. 27: Crush a Can Day, Morning Show Hosts Day, Tourism Day, Ancestor Appreciation Day.

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Drink Beer Day, Good Neighbour Day, World Rabies Day, Ask a Stupid Question Day.

Wednesday, Sept. 29: World Heart Day, Biscotti Day.

Thursday, Sept. 30: International Podcast Day, Hot Mulled Cider Day.

Friday, Oct. 1: Kids Music Day, World Smile Day, International Coffee Day, National Seniors Day.

Saturday, Oct. 2: World Farm Animals Day, Name Your Car Day, International Day of Non-Violence.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey neighbourhood’s rat problem so bad even the cats have given up, residents say

Just Posted

The Cops for Cancer - Tour De North finished in Prince Rupert on Sept. 23 with participants jubilant at the success of cycling more than 870 km and battling wicked weather to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Cops for Cancer – Tour de North rides to success in Prince Rupert

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. transferring COVID-19 patients out of northern hospitals

Heavy rains on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 lifted the bridge connecting hole 10 completely off its foundations. The bridge can be seen to be dragged downstream by several metres on Sept. 22. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Golf Club closed until further notice

Prince Rupert-owned CityWest is announced on Sept 14, it is expanding its fibre optic network west to the Village of Fraser Lake. Also announced on Sept. 17, was the expansion west through the Connected Coast project, to Haida Gwaii. (File photo, Black Press)
Prince Rupert telecom company continues to grow