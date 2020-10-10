Monday, Oct. 12 is Old Farmers’ Day. Pictured here are Aaron Warkentin (right) and Abe Goertz as they take a close look at a 1919 tractor during the 91st annual Chilliwack Plowing Match in Abbotsford on May 11, 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one strange thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In October, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Mental Health Month, Family History Month and Fair Trade Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Oct. 11: Coming Out Day, Sausage Pizza Day, It’s My Party Day.

Monday, Oct. 12: Old Farmers’ Day, Pulled Pork Day, World Arthritis Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 13: No Bra Day, Face Your Fears Day, International Skeptics Day, Ada Lovelace Day.

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Dessert Day, Pet Obesity Awareness Day, Take Your Parents to Lunch Day, Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work and School Day.

Thursday, Oct. 15: Global Handwashing Day, World Students’ Day, Get Smart About Credit Day, I Love Lucy Day.

Friday, Oct. 16: Dictionary Day, World Food Day, Feral Cat Day, Steve Jobs Day.

Saturday, Oct. 17: Wear Something Gaudy Day, Sweetest Day, Forgive an Ex Day, Bridge Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Dr. Bonnie Henry receives honour from Royal Roads University

Just Posted

Man killed in motor vehicle accident

Discovered on the North Road this morning

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

Police seek public’s help locating Prince George fugitive with Canada-wide warrant

Steven James Fontaine is said to have an extensive criminal record and is considered violent

SD 54 enrollment numbers for Houston schools are out

Numbers on par with projections but several new changes coming to the school district

The Family Resource Centre in Houston reopens it doors

No more drop-ins but families can still come in, through pre-registration

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

B.C. expert asks residents to be wary as death cap mushrooms sprout

B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning people of poisonous mushrooms

Most Read