Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 28 to March 6

Pig Day, Canadian Bacon Day and Grammar Day are all coming up this week

Pig races at the 145th annual Chilliwack Fair on Aug. 12, 2017. Monday, March 1, 2021 is Pig Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In March, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Kidney Month, as well as Return Borrowed Books Week and World Orphan Week.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Feb. 28: Tooth Fairy Day, Rare Disease Day, Public Sleeping Day.

Monday, March 1: Pig Day, World Compliment Day, Fun Facts About Names Day.

Tuesday, March 2: Old Stuff Day, Banana Cream Pie Day, Dr. Seuss Day.

Wednesday, March 3: World Wildlife Day, Canadian Bacon Day, National Anthem Day.

Thursday, March 4: Grammar Day, World Obesity Day, Marching Band Day.

Friday, March 5: Day of Unplugging, Absinthe Day, Cheese Doodle Day.

Saturday, March 6: Dentist’s Day, Frozen Foods Day, White Chocolate Cheesecake Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

