K.J. Clare started Do Good Recklessly during the pandemic in Chilliwack in 2020, where she anonymously delivered bouquets of flowers to people who could use a smile. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 is Random Act of Kindness Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 13 to 19

Random Act of Kindness Day, Thumb Appreciation Day, Do a Grouch a Favour Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In February, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Condom Week and Bird Feeding Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Feb. 13: World Radio Day, Tortellini Day, Get a Different Name Day.

Monday, Feb. 14: Ferris Wheel Day, Organ and Blood Donor Day, Pet Theft Awareness Day, Library Lovers’ Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 15: World Hippo Day, Singles Awareness Day, Gumdrop Day.

Wednesday, Feb. 16: Do a Grouch a Favour Day, Almond Day, Innovation Day.

Thursday, Feb. 17: Random Act of Kindness Day, World Human Spirit Day, Cabbage Day.

Friday, Feb. 18: Drink Wine Day, Pluto Day, No One Eats Alone Day, Thumb Appreciation Day.

Saturday, Feb. 19: World Pangolin Day, International Tug of War Day, Chocolate Mint Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

