Trump says having a dog would feel ‘a little phoney’ to him

President Donald Trump doesn’t have any pets

President Donald Trump isn’t hiding the fact that he isn’t a dog person.

While he appeared impressed when describing the drug-detecting abilities of German shepherds that work for the U.S. Secret Service, he made it clear that he can get by in his daily life without the slobbery canine companionship welcomed by many of his predecessors.

At a campaign rally in El Paso, Texas, on Monday night, Trump said he would “feel a little phoney” walking a dog on the White House lawn. Plus, he says he just doesn’t have time for a dog.

Trump doesn’t have any pets.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says nearly 57 per cent of U.S. households owned a pet at the end of 2016. Nearly 40 per cent of households owned one or more dogs.

The Associated Press

