Tim Hortons (The Canadian Press)

Tim Hortons temporarily stops accepting reusable cups amid COVID-19 concerns

Temporary move follows similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd

Tim Hortons says it will temporarily stop accepting reusable cups brought in by customers amid concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The company has also put on hold plans it had to give away 1.8 million reusable cups for free as part of its Roll Up the Rim contest this year.

The temporary move follows similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd.

READ MORE: Starbucks halts use of reusable cups to prevent spread of novel coronavirus

Tim Hortons says that though health officials have not recommended any changes to its current procedures, it is making the change after listening to its restaurant owners and comments from its customers.

The company says it will delay the distribution of the reusable cups that were planned to be given away next week until later this year.

It says it will honour the three digital rolls described in its campaign for any customer that brings in a reusable cup during its Roll Up the Rim contest and buys a hot beverage scanning their Tims Rewards card or app, however the drink will be provided in a recyclable paper cup.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Starbucks halts use of reusable cups to prevent spread of novel coronavirus

Just Posted

Elected Wet’suwet’en leaders want in on rights and title agreement

Say hereditary chiefs have excluded them

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Terrace farm hosts second annual meet and greet for farmers in Skeena-Bulkley Valley

The event will be held at Thimbleberry Farm in Terrace on March 7

Indigenous-led land use, reducing annual cut amounts among recommendations from conservation group

SkeenaWild’s report looks at how northwest B.C. can sustainably develop its forestry sector

Elected Wet’suwet’en councillor calls for inclusivity in consensus building over deal

There are more than 5,000 Wet’suwet’en people throughout the province and country

Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19

‘Our government is planning for every contingency,’ Finance Minister Bill Morneau says

New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

15 regional First Nations justice centres being established around the province

Advocacy group formed by families who lost loved ones in semi-truck crashes

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when an inexperienced truck driver ran a stop sign

Indigenous experts call for return of countless treasured belongings held in museums

It’s common for museums to display only fractions of their collections, Neel said.

Tim Hortons temporarily stops accepting reusable cups amid COVID-19 concerns

Temporary move follows similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd

UPDATE: Police seeking suspects after abducted Toronto teen found safe, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Judge renders verdict Friday morning, sentencing to be scheduled

Snowboarder paralyzed from fall at Grouse Mountain wins appeal to sue

Jason Apps suffered a fall, rendering him a quadriplegic, in March 2016

B.C. Liberal MLA criticized by NDP for claiming childcare can be ‘harmful’ to children

Childcare critic Laurie Throness says Quebec universal childcare has ‘some ill effects’ on children

Most Read