Three Canadian cities crack top 10 list of most liveable places: report

Three spots in Canada made it into the top 10 list of The Economist Intelligent Unit’s most liveable cities.

The Global Liveability Index 2019, released Tuesday, saw Calgary snag the fifth spot, Vancouver the sixth and Toronto the seventh spot out of 140 cities compared in the report. Canada was outranked by Vienna, Melbourne, Sydney and Osaka.

The index is calculated based on five metrics: crime and stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

Calgary lost points for culture and environment, while Vancouver and Toronto were docked points for stability, crime and infrastructure.

The five least livable cities in the index were Caracas, Venezuala; Algiers, Algeria; Douala, Cameroon; Harare; Zimbabwe and Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.