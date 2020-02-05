Kelowna was deemed the most romantic city among other B.C. locations, ranking 9th overall, followed by Victoria in 10th place and Quesnel in 13th. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sparks fly: Seven B.C. cities crack Amazon Canada’s romance list

Rankings based on cities with highest rate of romance-based purchases

Sparks are flying in seven B.C. cities ahead of Valentine’s Day – at least that’s according to Amazon Canada’s annual list of the countries most romantic places.

The mega-online retailer released its top 20 list Wednesday, with Fort McMurray deemed the number one land of lovers and snagging the top spot from Victoria, which held the title for most romantic city for seven years running.

The ranking, in its 11th year, was compiled based on sales data from Jan. 1, 2019 to Jan 1, 2020 on a per capita basis in cities with more than 20,000 residents. The data looked at purchases of romance novels, romantic comedies, relationship books, jewellery and sexual wellness products.

Kelowna was deemed the most romantic city among other B.C. locations, ranking 9th overall, followed by Victoria in 10th place and Quesnel in 13th.

“Across the west, residents are proud to demonstrate their flair for romance, as they take 12 of the top 20 cities, proving west is best,” Amazon Canada said in a news release.

Meanwhile, “with two cities on this year’s list hailing from territories, the residents of Yellowknife and Whitehorse sure know how to cuddle up and stay warm in the northern Canadian cold.”

Here’s a look at the full list:

  1. Fort McMurray, Alberta
  2. Toronto, Ontario
  3. Yellowknife, Northwest Territories
  4. Bonnyville, Alberta
  5. North York, Ontario
  6. Ottawa, Ontario
  7. Grande Prairie, Alberta
  8. Burlington, Ontario
  9. Kelowna, British Columbia
  10. Victoria, British Columbia
  11. Whitehorse, Yukon
  12. Calgary, Alberta
  13. Quesnel, British Columbia
  14. Cranbrook, British Columbia
  15. Edmonton, Alberta
  16. Pembroke, Ontario
  17. Campbell River, British Columbia
  18. Prince George, British Columbia
  19. Kingston, Ontario
  20. Revelstoke, British Columbia

