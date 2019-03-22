Small solar storm coming to Earth but no big light show

Flare is too weak and any light show would be limited to Alaska, Canada, Iceland and Norway

Fifty years ago this week. the Apollo 8 spacecraft became the first crewed mission to orbit the Moon. (NASA photo)

A small solar storm is heading toward Earth, but don’t expect a big light show.

Space weather forecaster Jonathan Lash says a solar flare that left the sun this week is due to arrive at Earth around 11 a.m. PST Saturday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientist says the flare is too weak and any light show would be limited to Alaska, Canada, Iceland, Norway and other far northern spots.

Lash says the event is unusual but not rare. That’s because it is happening during the quiet four-year solar minimum. It’s unlikely to cause power or communication problems on Earth, nor will many people get a chance to see shimmering auroras.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.