REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Chilliwack: Firefighters rescue dog from hot car

Firefighters and RCMP were called to the scene of the parking lot behind the Cultus Lake Waterpark this week and broke the window of a mini-van to rescue a large chihuahua mix. Watch more >

Vernon: Reporter takes thrilling drive from plane at skydiving event

If you’re afraid of heights this video probably isn’t for you. Vernon Morning Star reporter Brieanna gives a first hand view of skydiving. Watch more >

Smithers: Cubs celebrate Canada Day through play at wildlife society

Dozens checked out the Northern Lights Wildlife Society to watch the bear cubs have some fun. Watch more >

Campbell River: Seal escapes hungry orcas with help from tourist boat

A seal escaped the jaws of hungry orcas by hitching a ride on a nearby tourist vessel, and the encounter was caught on video. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Biggest cruise ship this summer docks on northern shores

The biggest cruise ship to call on Prince Rupert this summer has already arrived, bringing 922 passengers for a whirlwind six-hour visit to the North Coast.

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Corgis, owners invited to B.C. beach hangout – yes, you read that right

Just Posted

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Houston Christian School Graduates of 2018.

Congratulations to the Houston Christian School Graduation class of 2018. (Shiela Pepping… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Rally in Vancouver protests family separation at the U.S.-Mexican border

‘End Family Separation’ and ‘Las Familias Merecen Estar Unidas’ some of signs outside U.S. consulate

Gordon Alec is Lake Babine Nation’s new chief

He received 307 votes while incumbent Chief Wilf Adam received 275

Houston not spared from fuel shortages

Locals selling fuel to stranded tourists, says mayor

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Rescuers search for man whose boat capsized in the Kitimat River

Search and rescue say he hit a log jam going down the river

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Toronto van attack survivor grapples with legacy of incident months later

The attack killed 10 when a man drove a van down a busy street

B.C. VIEWS: Do we need another layer of green government oversight?

Foresters, engineers may not be trusted to act ethically

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

He had been leading an international mountaineering expedition when he died early Saturday

Gypsy, a 6-foot-long ball python, missing in Delta

The six-foot long and eight-inch wide snake is not venemous and eats small animals

RCMP believe convicted sex offender may have more victims in B.C.

In March, Randolph Byron Dunlop was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 1994

Most Read

  • REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

    In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week