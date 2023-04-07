Reclaiming the teachings: B.C. man shares the Indigenous art of hide tanning

Shawn DeCaire shows how to soften up a rawhide using cable. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River artist Shawn Decaire answered questions throughout a 90-minute event on the traditional brain tanning of an animal hide at Spirit Square on April 1. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River MirrorCampbell River artist Shawn Decaire answered questions throughout a 90-minute event on the traditional brain tanning of an animal hide at Spirit Square on April 1. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Step by step instructions were shown and distributed around the crowd on April 1, they are displayed on the table during the presentation. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
After being softened, and rung, the animal skin is smoked. The elk hide featured in the presentation was smoked using a makeshift smoker from an old propane tank. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
DeCaire showed onlookers what was the finished product of Elk hide to make traditional Indigenous tools. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River MirrorDeCaire showed onlookers what was the finished product of Elk hide to make traditional Indigenous tools. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
The rawhide can be used to make toys, clothing, home decor, and traditional indigenous drums, like the ones featured here. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

It’s not where your mind usually goes when one hears the phrase “use your brain.”

But Vancouver Island Mu’la artist Shawn Decaire gave onlookers insight into a sacred and timeless tradition among Indigenous people: — the traditional brain tanning of a hide.

In front of a boisterous outdoor Campbell River crowd of about 40 people April 1, Decaire took questions beside his smoker. Made of an old propane tank and burning cherry wood chips, the smoker had a pipe leading up to an elk hide in its final preparation stages.

“My aim is to try to teach to reclaim some of the teachings my ancestors did once in this very land,” Decaire said to the crowd, who huddled underneath the canopy that housed the smoker.

“There’s a lot of hunters out there, a lot of providers. There’s a lot of those sacred animals that we’re letting go. We can take simple pieces of rawhide, take the entire hide, clean it and give it to our pets. My dog he loves a piece of rawhide, most dogs do.”

Throughout the 90-minute event, onlookers got to feel sample pieces of leather, such as rabbit, elk, and cowhide. Decaire passed them around while the crowd asked questions.

A practice in Indigenous tradition and culture, brain tanning is a rigorous process that involves literally rubbing the brain tissue of a hunted animal and water into a wet rawhide.

The emulsion helps break down the membranes that have to be removed. The hide is then softened by working it against a cable, before being rung out and ultimately smoked. The hide can be used for clothing, or traditional Indigenous toys or drums. The drum which Decaire played to open the presentation, was put together on Friday.

“The drum I just sang that song on, was just a piece of rawhide yesterday,” said Decaire. “I just tied that drum yesterday, and now I get to share it today.”

The event was put on by the Campbell River Art Gallery, as part of the Mu’la exhibition curated by Nadine Bariteau. The exhibit runs through until April 29.

Edward Hitchins
edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com
Campbell RiverIndigenous cultural groupsIndigenous peoples

