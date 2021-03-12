It has been said people will spend roughly one-third of their lives in bed. How much do you know about sleep and dreams? (Pixabay.com photo)

It has been said people will spend roughly one-third of their lives in bed. How much do you know about sleep and dreams? (Pixabay.com photo)

QUIZ: Pillow talk

In recognition of World Sleep Day on March 12, try our quiz on sleep and dreams

It has been said that people spend roughly one-third of their lives in bed. Most of us are not awake during much of that time.

Friday, March 12, is World Sleep Day, a day organized by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society to raise awareness about sleep problems and sleep disorders.

In recognition of the day, here are a few questions about sleep and dreams. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the Royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay star in 1917. When was the motion picture company DreamWorks Pictures formed? (Francois Duhamel | Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures)

Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay star in 1917. When was the motion picture company DreamWorks Pictures formed? (Francois Duhamel | Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures)

Previous story
B.C. university student, 18, creates award-winning app to reduce personal carbon emissions

Just Posted

While music concerts and nightclubs have reopened, Klassen said she instead prefers to go fishing. (Submitted)
A year of COVID-19: British Columbians describe pandemic life outside Canada

For the pandemic anniversary, Black Press Media spoke to residents living around the world

Royal Canadian Legion in Houston The Royal Canadian Legion building in Houston is getting new flooring. (File photo)
Grant given for new flooring at the Legion

Will also improve safety at the facility

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused the fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

Someone has broken into the Christian Reformed Church in Houston.
Houston church broken into

Two doors damaged as a result

RCMP file photo
Tax time means scam time

Residents alerted to attempts to defraud them

Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
UPDATE: B.C. relaxes outdoor gathering rules, allows kids to have playdates

There are currently just over 4,900 active cases

Alina Durham, mother of Shaelene Bell, reads a message to her daughter from her Chilliwack home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘Stay strong… I will never give up looking for you,’ says B.C. mom to missing daughter

Alina Durham reads message to daughter, 23-year-old Shaelene Bell, in hopes she will hear it

At provincial headquarters in Surrey, a puppy meet-and-greet for news media Thursday (March 11) was part of the RCMP’s 2021 Name the Puppy contest. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
VIDEO: Meet the RCMP’s latest puppy recruits

Kids aged 4 to 14 have a chance to name dogs in a future litter

Atish Ram was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March of 2020 and spent two months in hospital. Nearly a year later, he’s still dealing with what people call “long COVID.” (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘Long COVID’: How a B.C. man is dealing with the effects of the virus one year later

Surrey’s Atish Ram is one of thousands of people continuing to deal with COVID-19 symptoms

St. Patrick’s Day is a special occasion for many pubs, such as this one in Trail B.C. (Trail Times)
B.C. liquor sales to be cut off early for St. Patrick’s Day

Similar to New Year’s restrictions for stores, pubs, restaurants

Contents from a tailings pond is pictured going down the Hazeltine Creek into Quesnel Lake near the town of Likely, B.C. on Aug. 5, 2014. (Photo by Jonathan Hayward)
New map details potential environmental threats from B.C. mines

Map editors pressure province to move faster on regulation reforms

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, fears new DFO regulations could derail his business. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
B.C. prawn fishers says sudden DFO change threatens their livelihood

Sale of frozen-at-sea prawns could now be made illegal

B.C.’s total COVID-19 data for a year of the pandemic and emergency measures. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s year of COVID-19: infections creep up, senior homes protected

Eighth-largest cause of death, behind cancer, heart disease, overdoses

A patient care review is underway at Kitimat General Hospital after allegations a pregnant woman did not receive proper care. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Northern Health denies lawsuit claim that racism played a part in baby’s death

Sarah Morrison and her partner Ronald Luft allege negligence and ‘deliberate racial indifference’

Most Read