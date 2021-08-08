Whether you enjoy birthday parties, house parties or political parties, take our quiz celebrating parties. (Pixabay.com)

Whether you enjoy birthday parties, house parties or political parties, take our quiz celebrating parties. (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: It’s party time

With a federal election in the forecast, test your knowledge of political parties and other parties

It’s party time.

With a federal election expected this fall, the various Canadian political parties will field candidates and promote their platforms, in hopes of getting the support of voters.

Whether you follow the political parties or would rather host a house party or your child’s birthday parties, the late summer and fall will be a season of parties.

How many of these party-themed questions can you answer?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of the diverse faces of Canada

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

William Lyon Mackenzie King was Canada’s longest serving Prime Minister. Which party did he represent? (Wikimedia Commons)

William Lyon Mackenzie King was Canada’s longest serving Prime Minister. Which party did he represent? (Wikimedia Commons)

Canada’s first female Prime Minister was Kim Campbell. Which party did she represent? (Wikimedia Commons)

Previous story
Strangers to sisters: Abbotsford neighbours discover they are related

Just Posted

Adam and Mykaela Marshall are moving back to Ontario after two years of Adam being the ministries director for the Salvation Army-Bulkley Valley. (Facebook photo)
Salvation Army shifts personnel in Hazelton and Bulkley Valley

Athena Morice Mountain Sumer Challenge
Morice Mountain Summer Challenge in Houston

Senior staff changes announced at District of Houston. (File photo)
Senior admin changes continue at District of Houston

District of Houston (Houston Today file photo)
Method proposed to direct services to at-risk people