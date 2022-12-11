Snowmobile races and other cold weather activities are popular during the winter months. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Snowmobile races and other cold weather activities are popular during the winter months. (Marisca Bakker photo)

QUIZ: Are you ready for winter weather?

Winter begins later this month, but is already on the ground in many parts of the country

It’s beginning to feel a lot like winter.

The temperatures are dropping and the first official day of winter is approaching.

At this time of year, the days are short, temperatures often include a minus sign and snow is on the ground. It’s also a time when some sun-lovers are booking tickets to tropical destinations as a way to escape this season’s chill.

Whether you love or hate winter, it’s a part of life in Canada.

How much do you know about winter, snow and cold? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about winter sports?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer driving?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about past and present celebrity scandals?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsSnowWinter

 

Winter is a fact of life in Canada. During the winter of 1936, Summerland’s downtown featured plenty of snowy roads. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Winter is a fact of life in Canada. During the winter of 1936, Summerland’s downtown featured plenty of snowy roads. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

A snow blower is used to clear the sidewalk on a Chilliwack street. Do you know where the snow blower was invented? (Black Press file photo)

A snow blower is used to clear the sidewalk on a Chilliwack street. Do you know where the snow blower was invented? (Black Press file photo)

Snow removal crews in Penticton work to clear and salt the roads following a Novembrer snowstorm. (Photo- City of Penticton, Facebook)

Snow removal crews in Penticton work to clear and salt the roads following a Novembrer snowstorm. (Photo- City of Penticton, Facebook)

Previous story
VIDEO: Legally blind B.C. man builds Christmas display that takes up entire dining room

Just Posted

Gitga’at First Nation filed a complaint with the BC Utilities Commission about an annual fee BC Hydro charges them for $85,000. (Photo: Karen Harrison Massier/Facebook)
Utility commission deliberates Gitga’at First Nation complaint against BC Hydro fee

Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton. (File photo)
Hazelton hospital escapee back in police custody

WorkSafeBC issued a fine to Northern Health. (Image file.)
Northern Health hit with $355K fine for failing to do adequate safety reports

Justina Moore, Ksim Gisk’aast from Wilps Niisyuus, stands in front of the event banners at Gitlaxt’aamiks Recreation Centre. Justina is wearing drop killer whale crest earrings made of acrylic with abalone drop posts designed by Jaimie Davis. The banner designs were created by Tsimshian and Nisga’a artist Shawna Kiesman. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
PHOTOS: Nass Valley fashion show brings Nisga’a talent into the light