Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

So you love facts about Canada, eh?
But just how much do you really know about the culture, history and geography of the nation?
And as Canadians do, we wish you the best of luck as you make your way through the following 20 questions:
1. Canada, with an area of 9,984,670 square kilometres, is the second largest country in the world. Which country is third largest?
- a. Brazil
- b. China
- c. The United States
- d. Kazakhstan
ANSWER:
2. Which is the most widely spoken Aboriginal language in Canada?
- a. Cree
- b. Inuktitut
- c. Ojibway
- d. Montagnais-Naskapi (Innu)
- e. Dene
ANSWER:
3. What is Canada’s national anthem?
- a. O Canada
- b. God Save the Queen
- c. The Maple Leaf Forever
- d. The Star-Spangled Banner
ANSWER:
4. Several of Canada’s Prime Ministers were born in the United Kingdom. Which was the last British-born Prime Minister?
- a. Paul Martin
- b. Stephen Harper
- c. John Turner
- d. William Lyon Mackenzie King
ANSWER:
5. Which British Prime Minister was born in Canada?
- a. Andrew Bonar Law
- b. Benjamin Disraeli
- c. Winston Churchill
- d. Sir Robert Walpole
ANSWER:
6. Where did Stompin’ Tom Connors get his musical start?
- a. Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
- b. Thunder Bay, Ontario
- c. Timmins, Ontario
- d. Saint John, New Brunswick
ANSWER:
7. Which of the following bands or performers did not originate in or near Toronto?
- a. Rush
- b. Loverboy
- c. Triumph
- d. Bruce Cockburn
ANSWER:
8. Animated characters Snow White and Bugs Bunny both share a Canadian connection. What is their tie with Canada?
- a. The scenery in Snow White and the first Bugs Bunny animation is based on northern Ontario
- b. Both are the creations of a Canadian-born film animator
- c. The films were first shown in Canadian theatres, before being seen anywhere else
- d. Disney and Warner Brothers both had their animation studios in Montreal
ANSWER:
9. Canada Day marks the anniversary of Canada becoming a country. How old is Canada this year on July 1?
- a. 67 years
- b. 138 years
- c. 151 years
- d. 242 years
ANSWER:
10. Which Canadian location is is the most northerly permanently inhabited place in the world?
- a. Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories
- b. Eureka, Nunavut
- c. Alert, Nunavut
- d. Point Pelee, Ontario
ANSWER:
11. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky played for the Edmonton Oilers before being traded to the Los Angeles Kings. When was he traded?
- a. 1979
- b. 1988
- c. 1999
- d. 2006
ANSWER:
12. Who was the first Canadian to walk in space?
- a. Marc Garneau
- b. Roberta Bondar
- c. Julie Payette
- d. Chris Hadfield
ANSWER:
13. When was the North-West Mounted Police formed?
- a. 1620
- b. 1868
- c. 1873
- d. 1920
ANSWER:
14. The Klondike Gold Rush drew thousands of people to the Yukon Territory in search of gold. When was the gold rush?
- a. 1848 to 1855
- b. 1896 to 1899
- c. 1904 to 1911
- d. 1952 to 1982
ANSWER:
15. Canadian writer Douglas Coupland’s first novel, Generation X: Tales for an Accelerated Culture, is an examination of the generation following the Baby Boom. In which city is Generation X set?
- a. Vancouver
- b. Toronto
- c. Zurich
- d. Palm Springs
ANSWER:
16. Which fictional RCMP officer was featured in The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle?
- a. Sgt. Preston (and his dog Yukon King)
- b. Cst. Benton Fraser
- c. Sgt. Renfrew (and his dog Cuddles)
- d. Dudley Do-Right of the Mounties
ANSWER:
17. Canada’s three territories all have high percentages of Aboriginal people. Which province (not territory) has the highest percentage of First Nations, Inuit and Metis people?
- a. Manitoba
- b. Saskatchewan
- c. Newfoundland and Labrador
- d. British Columbia
- e. Ontario
ANSWER:
18. Canadian writer Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, The Handmaid’s Tale, has been made into a movie, an opera and a television series. When was the novel first published?
- a. 1971
- b. 1985
- c. 1993
- d. 2016
ANSWER:
19. Which colourful mayor of Toronto brought international media attention to that city because of numerous scandals and controversies?
- a. Rob Ford
- b. Mel Lastman
- c. Nathan Phillips
- d. Art Eggleton
ANSWER:
20. How long is the border between Canada and the United States?
- a. 3.32 kilometres
- b. 5,525 kilometres
- c. 8,891 kilometres
- d. 348,400 kilometres
ANSWER:
How did you do, eh?
You’re a Canadian superstar – 17-20 correct
Non-Canadians find your knowledge impressive – 14-16 correct
You did okay, eh! – 11-13 correct
You could do better… – 10 or lower correct
