PHOTO: Moose cow and calf relax in Williams Lake flower garden

The homeowners got a surprise when they checked their most recent surveillance footage

Homeowners in Williams Lake got quite a surprise Monday afternoon when their security camera captured images of a cow moose and her calf resting in the flower garden.

The calf appears to be brand new and can be seen resting and following her mother in the backyard.

PHOTOS: Moose on the loose

Residents are reminded to keep their dogs on a leash as animals are just being born in and around the city, especially of they don’t want any trouble from the offspring’s protective mothers.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Companies need clearer rules on workplace relationships, study suggests

Just Posted

National Indigenous Peoples Day in Houston

On June 20 the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre has partnered with… Continue reading

Better internet top concern for RDBN residents

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) should be addressing internet and cellular… Continue reading

Houston Secondary School graduation

Houston Secondary School (HSS) has 38 graduates. Only 36 participated in the… Continue reading

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Mill undergoing four-week shutdown

Canfor closing other mills as well

VIDEO: Tributes flow on 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death

Jackson received a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol on June 25, 2009. He died at age 50

40 cats, kittens surrendered in apparent animal hoarding at Vancouver home

Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

Thieves steal two $40K chairs featuring gold serpents from Vancouver furniture store

Chairs believed to be the only two of its kind in Canada, police said

Poll: Rising gas prices force B.C. residents rethink summer road trips

63 per cent of respondents reported gas prices are impacting their day-to-day finances

PHOTO: Moose cow and calf relax in Williams Lake flower garden

The homeowners got a surprise when they checked their most recent surveillance footage

Two in hospital after plane crashes in Okanagan Lake

RCMP say wheels left down caused landing plane to overturn on lake

The world’s Indigenous speakers gather in B.C.’s capital to revitalize languages

Organizers estimate about 1,000 delegates from 20 countries will be at the conference

Join talks on international treaty: B.C. First Nations mark ‘historic moment’

Representatives of the Ktunaxa, Syilx/Okanagan and Secwepemc Nations participated

Most Read