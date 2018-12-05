Sidney Crosby with Trailer Park Boys’ Mike Smith, Robb Wells, John Paul Tremblay and Patrick Roach. (Twitter)

Peak Halifax: Photo of Crosby with Trailer Park Boys in locker room goes viral

Mike Smith, who plays Bubbles on the TV show, said the four were at the Penguins’ game vs. Colorado

A peak Halifax moment occurred in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night when the main cast members of the “Trailer Park Boys” posed in the Penguins’ locker room with Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby.

The photo of Crosby sitting on a bench with the show’s stars when viral when actor Mike Smith, who plays the role of Bubbles on the hit cult comedy, posted it on his Twitter account.

Smith said in an earlier tweet that he, along with fellow “Trailer Park Boys” stars Robb Wells, John Paul Tremblay and Patrick Roach were at the game.

The photo features Crosby still sporting a scraggly Movember moustache, Smith wearing Bubbles’ signature Coke-bottle glasses and Roach, whose character Randy is always shirtless, lying on the locker room floor sans top.

The 12th season of “Trailer Park Boys,” a mockumentary set in the fictional Sunnyvale Trailer Park in Dartmouth, N.S., aired its 12th season in 2018 on Netflix.

Crosby is from Cole Harbour, N.S.

The Canadian Press

