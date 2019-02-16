No winning ticket for Friday night’s $16.8 million Lotto Max jackpot

No winning ticket was sold for the $16.8 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 22 will grow to approximately $25 million.
The Canadian Press
Next jackpot expected to be $25 million
TransCanada is renewing permits for its natural gas pipeline project to North Coast.
OGC archaeologists are en route to the Houston-area site where Unist’ot’en report finding stone tools
Highlights and results from day 5 at the All Native Tournament
Look ahead to all the action scheduled for Feb. 16 at the All Native Tournament
Unist’ot’en condemn 14 ‘man camps’ housing 500-800 workers as threatening safety of women and children
Star-studded Opening Ceremony features athletes from across Canada
Video, mural and song about saving the salmon claims the top prize
Warning, graphic images: Man has burns on 80 per cent of his body, slashed with knife
Squirrels from Hope and Abbotsford were included in the biologists’ database
Some said the Amber Alert issued late Thursday for Riya Rajkumar disrupted their sleep
Maple Ridge mom started campaign to make vaccination a condition of attending school
Archeologists from the Smithsonian Institute estimate one of the stones found dates back up to 3500 years
Liberals have had three veterans-affairs ministers — Kent Hehr, Seamus O’Regan and Wilson-Raybould
Peace by Chocolate of Antigonish, N.S., has committed to hiring 50 refugees by 2022
All 24 categories will be shown live at the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24
Gucci said it will hire a global director for diversity and inclusion, a newly created role
Obama — an enormous basketball fan — has told him he wants to have a direct role in the league, reports say
‘I shined my headlamp on the marker and I just talked to her: ‘Do you see it Inca? Do you see it?’
Police say the man apparently fell accidentally at the High Roller Observation Wheel