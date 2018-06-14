New suspension bridge to open at Whistler this summer

A new suspension bridge is set to open in Whistler this summer, and the operator released a sneak peek of just how high and long the attraction will be.
The 427-ft-long mountaintop bridge is being constructed 7,200 feet above sea level.
It’s one of a handful of new attractions that are part of Vail Resorts’s effort to revamp the ski resort, with a new gondola on Blackcomb Mountain, 21 kilometres of new trails in the mountain bike park, and more.
The bridge is located next to the Peak Chair’s summit station, and measures 98 feet longer than the Sea to Sky suspension bridge.
|Artistic rendering od new suspension bridge at Whistler Mountain (KSalin Land Planning)
