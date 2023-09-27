A diehard Denver Broncos fan in Kelowna jokingly said that last week’s 70-20 lost to Miami made him retire a fan of the team. (Charlie Bischoff/Facebook Marketplace)

A diehard Denver Broncos fan in Kelowna jokingly said that last week’s 70-20 lost to Miami made him retire a fan of the team. (Charlie Bischoff/Facebook Marketplace)

‘My breaking point’: Denver Broncos fan in Kelowna has had enough

Denver is 0-3 this season, including a 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday

A Denver Broncos fan in Kelowna has had enough.

After years of losing records since winning the Super Bowl in 2015, a 70-20 loss on Sunday, Sept. 24 was the tipping point for a fan in Kelowna.

On Sunday after the massive loss to Miami, Facebook user Charlie Bischoff took the marketplace by posting all his Broncos gear for free with the title ‘Retiring Broncos Fan’.

“Been a strong fan for 10+ years but this week’s game was my breaking point,” said Bischoff. “Getting rid of my memorabilia willing to trade for therapy sessions and highlights of Super Bowl 50.”

Despite being a fan when Denver won the Super Bowl in 2015, the Broncos are 44-73, including an 0-3 start to this season since then.

Bischoff went back into the post and stated the post is a joke and added “[I] am loving the kind and not so kind words from fellow NFL fans.”

Maybe a change of heart will happen if the Broncos beat the also winless Chicago Bears this Sunday, Oct. 1.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets drop season-opener to Portland

READ MORE: Europeans make early impact as West Kelowna Warriors open season with 2 wins

FootballKelownaMarketplace

Previous story
B.C. woman only Canadian in the running for Ms Senior World

Just Posted

Members of the Gitxaala Nation, including Chief Councillor Linda Innes, front right, march to B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Court rules B.C. must fix mineral claims system after Gitxaala challenge

Delegates from the Nisga’a Nation arrive in anticipation at the National Museum of Scotland on August 28, 2023. From left to right: Apdii Lax̱ha (Andrew Robinson), Sim’oogit Duuk (Chief William Moore), Laax̱ Yee (Bobby Clark), Sim’oogit Laay̓ (Chief Bruce Haldane), Mmihlgum Maakskwhl G̱akw (Pamela Brown), Sim’oogit Ni’isjoohl (Chief Earl Stephens), Sigidimnaḵ’ Nox̱s Ts’aawit (Dr. Amy Parent), and Shawna Mackay. The delegation’s presence underscores the significance of the Ni’isjoohl Memorial Pole’s journey and the deep-rooted ties to their heritage. (Duncan McGlynn)
Nisga’a totem pole to return home after nearly a century in Scottish museum

Melina Jacques’ wood-burned birch panel artworks, “Depression” and “Anxiety,” depict the emotional and psychological weight of mental health struggles. Set to be featured at the “Art Tracks: Come Walk With Me in My Shoes” exhibit, the pieces capture the challenges of navigating a world fraught with societal pressures and internal conflicts. (Contributed photo)
Terrace art show to combat mental health stigma through diverse artworks

Tim Hortons Houston held their annaul fund raiser - Smile Cookie May 1 -May 7. They were able to raise $4024.36 which will go directly to "Love By The Bowl" Soup Kitchen to help provide soup to our community members in need. Every year 100 per cent of proceeds from the Smile Cookie campaign sales go to local charities across Canada. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
Smile cookies bring in money