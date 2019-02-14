Many British Columbians will be buying their own flowers this Valentine’s Day. Data from 2016 shows nearly half of B.C. residents over 15 are single. (Unsplash)

More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

Flying solo in one of the country’s most romantic provinces

For those flying solo on the dreaded day of love, take solace in knowing you aren’t alone. Statistics Canada data from 2016 show more than 12 million single Canadians and more than 1.6 million single British Columbians.

In fact, nearly half of the 3.8 million people over 15-years-old in B.C. are single, and 28.8 per cent of homes in B.C. are occupied by only one person.

But even with all those singles, romance is far from dead.

More than $7.2 billion worth of wine was sold across the country between April 2016 and April 2017 – with red wine accounting for 53.4 per cent of total wine sales.

And in 2017, B.C. brought in 15.2 per cent of the country’s movie theatre revenue.

Not to mention Victoria, the province’s capitol, has been named the most romantic city in Canada for six years straight.

Victoria was only one of seven B.C. cities to make the top 20 list in 2019, based on sales of romance novels, romantic comedies, relationship books, jewellery and sexual wellness products.

North Vancouver, Kelowna, Courtenay, Vancouver, Langley and Port Coquitlam all had spots as the top cities for romance across the nation.

RELATED: Victoria named most romantic city by Amazon Canada

All in all, those celebrating Valentine’s Day without a significant other should be happy to note that, there really are a number of fish in the B.C. sea.

RELATED: Love on borrowed time: Cancer patients find romance despite terminal prognosis


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. couple wins $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot
Next story
B.C. has spoken: Billy Ray Cyrus owns worst Valentine’s Day song

Just Posted

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 4: Recap

Results and highlights from day 4 at the 2019 All Native Basketball Tournament

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 3: Recap

Highlights from around Day 3 of the tournament

No running water at trailer park

Residents of the Uplands Trailer Court west of Burns Lake have been… Continue reading

Unist’ot’en not joining hereditary chiefs’ provincial reconciliation

A potlatch feast will be held in March by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to discuss with clans.

Wet’suwet’en Strong shirts dominate All Native Tournament opening ceremonies

Committee vice-president says the basketball tournament in Prince Rupert shouldn’t be about politics

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Antique store wants to return Canadian WW1 veteran’s letter to family

The letter was found in a box in the Prairie Pickers Café in Steinbach, Man

Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

A boy and a girl, are accused of conspiring to attack administrators, teachers and students at the school

Pence urges Europe to quit Iran deal

Pence accuses Europe of trying to bust U.S. sanctions against Iran

Avalanche victim identified as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters in B.C.

The silent threat that is killing firefighters and how the profession is fighting back

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

Most Read